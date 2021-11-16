McDonald’s will sell its iconic Egg McMuffin for 63 cents to celebrate breakfast sandwich’s 50th anniversary

McDonald’s is turning back the clock by selling its iconic Egg McMuffin for its 1971 price later this week.

Customers can get the breakfast sandwich for 63 cents during breakfast hours on Thursday (Nov. 18) at participating McDonald’s locations.

You do have to order through the McDonald’s app to get the deal.

The fast-food chain is offering the throwback price to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Egg McMuffin, which McDonald’s bills as the “first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich.” It first joined the menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California.

The Egg McMuffin includes a freshly cracked egg on a toasted English muffin topped with butter, Canadian bacon and cheese.

The company is also encouraging customers to build their own McMuffin through different “breakfast hacks.”

Image via McDonald’s