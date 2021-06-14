Mike, Karen Pence buy Zionsville home for $1.93M

Mike and Karen Pence purchase a home in Zionsville. (Photo courtesy of Zillow)

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have purchased a $1.93 million house in suburban Indianapolis that sits on a 5-acre spread and features seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor basketball court.

Online Hamilton County property records show Pence and his wife, Karen, took out a $1.54 million mortgage on the 10,300-square-foot house in Zionsville, just north of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the couple paid $130,000 above the home’s $1.8 million list price.

Pence announced in a January speech in his hometown of Columbus that he and Karen would be moving back home to Indiana this summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

