(STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. To learn more about home prices in your state, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes that recently sold in Indianapolis, Indiana on realtor.com.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in your state.

#10. 5354 N Meridian St, Indianapolis ($1,739,140)

– 6 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 4,684 square feet; $371 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 7905 High Dr, Indianapolis ($1,850,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,987 square feet; $231 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 4245 N Meridian St, Indianapolis ($1,900,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 4,533 square feet; $419 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 4321 Washington Blvd, Indianapolis ($1,912,500)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,797 square feet; $245 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 5938 Quail Run Dr, Indianapolis ($1,960,012)

– 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2,219 square feet; $883 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 7788 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis ($2,200,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 10,749 square feet; $204 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 9303 Aintree Dr, Indianapolis ($2,250,000)

– Bedrooms not available; 1 bathrooms; 1,815 square feet; $1,239 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 3744 Spring Hollow Rd, Indianapolis ($2,364,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 11,123 square feet; $212 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 8520 Beckinhill Ct, Indianapolis ($3,096,687)

– Bedrooms not available; 2 bathrooms; 2,569 square feet; $1,205 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 8218 Stoney Bend Cir, Indianapolis ($4,000,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 4,048 square feet; $988 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

