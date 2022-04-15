INDIANAPOLIS — Are you hoping for a sweet basket from the Easter bunny this year?

You may get the biggest candy haul of the year on Halloween, but many Americans agree Easter actually has the best candy.

According to a recent Instacart survey of more than 2,000 Americans, more than half of respondents (65%) say Easter has the best seasonal candy. But which treats are the best of the best?

Graphic courtesy of Instacart

Instacart created a top ten America’s Favorite Easter Candies list, and chocolate treats are hopping away with the majority of spots.

Number one on the list is the treat that will forever be associated with Easter: the Cadbury Creme Egg. It’s followed by Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, which some people swear are better than a regular Reese’s cup.

Starburst’s Easter Jelly Beans were the most popular non-chocolate option at No. 3, followed by Brach’s Jelly Bird Eggs at No. 8 and PEEPS Yellow Marshmallow Chicks at No. 9.

Graphic courtesy of Instacart

If you break it down state by state, 24 claimed the Cadbury Easter Creme Egg as the best Easter candy. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs were close behind. It was the number one candy in 20 states. The two candies were the top Easter treat in 88% of the U.S.

There’s a clear divide across the country with the West Coast and much of the South preferring Cadbury Creme Eggs. Midwesterners clearly love their Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.

While Cadbury and Reese’s eggs were the clear favorites, some people can’t go without marshmallow PEEPS and jelly beans. Starburst Easter Jelly Beans come in third as the top candy in five states including the Dakotas and Florida.

PEEPS and jelly beans may have more haters than fans, though. A third of Americans (33%) said marshmallow chicks are among their least favorite Easter candies. Another 24% of Americans said jelly beans are among their least favorite Easter candies.

Both marshmallow chicks and jelly beans saw the biggest sales growth in the two weeks leading up to Easter, growing by 111% and 109% respectively.

Instacart’s survey, conducted by the Harris Poll, also found 77% of Americans will either absolutely or probably buy Easter candy this year.