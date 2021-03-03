One last ride: Camby car wash honors longtime employee’s funeral procession

CAMBY, Ind. — A car wash in Camby honored a beloved employee who passed away recently.

David Duke (Photo provided by Kristen Driver)

David Duke worked at Soft Touch Auto Wash for 11 years, according to family. Duke’s daughter, Kristen Driver, said her father loved being outside and around people so it was the perfect job for him.

According to Duke’s wife, Sherry, he was so devoted to his job, he would have his work uniform ready on his days off, just in case they needed him to cover a shift.

When Duke died last month, his coworkers and boss expressed regret over not being able to say goodbye to him at his so-called second home.

To honor their longtime friend, they had his funeral hearse pass through the car wash line, so they could say goodbye.

Driver shared a video of the procession on Tik Tok. It has more than 33,000 likes.