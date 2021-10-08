One mullet to rule them all: Indy boy grows his locks for national competition

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old boy from Indianapolis is hoping to claim the title of the best mullet in America.

Greyson Reynolds is competing in the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships and has made it to the top 25.

Greyson says he was inspired to make his hair business in the front and party in the back when he watched a classic movie from the early 1990s.

“I started growing it out from Tremors,” explained Greyson. ” A guy, Kevin Bacon [had a mullet.] just wanted to be like him when I grow up. I wanted to be cool like him.”

The 9-year-old started his mullet journey in March of 2020.

He says if he wins the contest, he has big plans on how he’d use the money.

“I am probably going to go give some to the homeless, go to the arcade, buy a new IPad for my brother maybe since I broke it. I jumped on it, and maybe I might even build a playground in my backyard.”

Greyson says another reason he chose to grow the mullet was because it makes him feel cool and unique compared to other kids his age.

Voting runs through October 11. You can vote here.