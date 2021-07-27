Pack your appetite for the Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport

INDIANAPOLIS – A new campaign is combining Hoosiers’ love of adventure with their love of dining.
The Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport is a digital passport that lets people check in as they visit restaurants, bars, ice cream parlors, and more along Indiana’s 21 culinary trails.
The passport was created as a partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, Indiana Foodways Alliance, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
“The restaurants that make up these trails are family-owned small businesses that play a major role in rural America,” Crouch said. “This passport program will help these 250+ establishments thrive and continue to be a part of the heritage and culture of their communities.”
There’s a Tenderloin Lovers trail, a Hoosier Pie trail, and a Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner trail, just to name a few.
As you visit more and more destinations along the trails, you can earn prizes including a custom pie server for 30 eateries, a tumbler for 60 visits, and a hat after 90 visits.
Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. The first giveaway will be a drawing during the Indiana State Fair. All sign-ups and check-ins during the duration of the fair will be entries to win. The winner of the first drawing will receive:
- Dinner for four at the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana
- Four tickets to any Blue Gate Musical at the Blue Gate Theatre
- Carriage/Buggy Rides for four
- One Suite-Level Room or two basic rooms at the Blue Gate Garden Inn
There will also be a winter giveaway to French Lick featuring:
- An overnight at French Lick Resort
- Four tubing tickets at Paoli Peaks
- Lunch and dinner at Indiana Foodways Alliance restaurants
You can download the Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport here. It is digital only and meant to be used on a smart phone.