July 30 2021 09:00 am

Pack your appetite for the Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport

INDIANAPOLIS – A new campaign is combining Hoosiers’ love of adventure with their love of dining.

The Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport is a digital passport that lets people check in as they visit restaurants, bars, ice cream parlors, and more along Indiana’s 21 culinary trails.

The passport was created as a partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corporation, Indiana Foodways Alliance, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

“The restaurants that make up these trails are family-owned small businesses that play a major role in rural America,” Crouch said. “This passport program will help these 250+ establishments thrive and continue to be a part of the heritage and culture of their communities.”

There’s a Tenderloin Lovers trail, a Hoosier Pie trail, and a Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner trail, just to name a few.

As you visit more and more destinations along the trails, you can earn prizes including a custom pie server for 30 eateries, a tumbler for 60 visits, and a hat after 90 visits.

Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. The first giveaway will be a drawing during the Indiana State Fair. All sign-ups and check-ins during the duration of the fair will be entries to win. The winner of the first drawing will receive:

  • Dinner for four at the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana
  • Four tickets to any Blue Gate Musical at the Blue Gate Theatre
  • Carriage/Buggy Rides for four
  • One Suite-Level Room or two basic rooms at the Blue Gate Garden Inn

There will also be a winter giveaway to French Lick featuring: 

You can download the Indiana State Culinary Trails Passport here. It is digital only and meant to be used on a smart phone.

