Crispy chicken sandwich lovers will soon have two new options to sink their teeth into, courtesy of Panera.

The bakery-cafe chain is rolling out Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches nationwide on March 30.

The sandwiches come in two varieties: the “Signature Take” and the “Spicy Take.” Each will cost $10.99.

Here’s what the sandwiches will feature, according to a release from Panera:

Chicken: “A juicy quarter pound of 100% all-white meat chicken breast filet is marinated with rich chicken flavor and seasoned with Panera’s signature spice blend. The filet is seared golden brown and then finished sous vide to lock in flavor, tenderness, and juiciness.”

Crunchy topping: either parmesan crisps or spicy, crispy pickle chips

Garlic aoili sauce

Brioche roll

The Spicy Take will also be topped off with a spicy buffalo sauce made with ingredients like “aged red cayenne pepper and roasted garlic balanced with subtle notes of sweet honey and molasses.”

Panera says the sandwiches utilize clean ingredients (no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources) and meat from chicken raised without antibiotics.

“This is no ordinary chicken sandwich,” said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer, Panera Bread. “This is for a guest looking for a delicious, chef-crafted, gourmet-level sandwich, freshly prepared and made with Clean ingredients in true Panera fashion. This will shatter the expectations of what a chicken sandwich should taste like, and we think they’re worth every bite and every penny.”

The sandwiches will be packaged in a new tear-away box that is designed to protect the brioche roll from getting crushed, as well as keeps the sauce from dripping out.

From April 4 through April 10, guests who use the code “FREEDRINK” will receive a free drink with any purchase of a Chef’s Chicken Sandwich.