Pierogi Fest returns to northern Indiana after 2020 cancellation

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana city is bringing back its annual Pierogi Fest, a year after the festival built around the popular Polish delicacy was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Pierogi Fest will take place from July 23-25 in Whiting, Indiana, where crowds will once again celebrate pierogis and consume the traditionally potato- and cheese-filled dumplings.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Pierogi Fest is one of the largest food festivals in Indiana and across the Midwest.

The event in the city about 20 miles southeast of Chicago is filled with offbeat events like a pierogi toss contest and a nun dunk tank.