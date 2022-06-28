BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A spider may be the last thing you want to think of when you stick your hand into a tube of Pringles®, but the snack company says it’s found its arachnid doppelganger — and it now wants the science community to officially rename the eight-legged creature.

The spider in question is known as the kidney garden spider and can be found in the forests of Asia.

It has a marking on its back that Pringles says looks just like its logo.

NATURAL PHENOMENON OR EIGHT-LEGGED AD? PRINGLES® LOGO SPOTTED SOMEWHERE VERY UNEXPECTED

“Once you see it, you can’t unsee it – the slanted hairline, the beady eyes and even that signature ‘stache,” Pringles writes in a release.

Pringles is now calling on fans to help them go down in snack and spider history by renaming the kidney garden spider to the “Pringles spider.”

Fans are being called upon to sign a petition to get the arachnid community to make the move official.

The company says if it works, fans will get free Pringles for their hard work.

You can check out the petition as well as “adopt” your own virtual Pringles spider here.