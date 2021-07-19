Purdue student building West Lafayette campus in Minecraft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student is building a name for himself block by block in the world of Minecraft.

Esteban Vincente-Paulino Richey has taken on the massive task of creating the entire Purdue University campus in Minecraft.

Richey started the project in 2019 and so far has 52% of the campus done. It’s taken him 300 hours and about 3 million blocks, as well as some assistance from fellow student Andrew Klotz, to reach the midway mark.

Finished buildings include Elliott Hall of Music, the Class of 1950 Lecture Hall, and Ross-Ade Stadium.

According to a release shared by Purdue, Richey is a senior in the computer science program and first started playing Minecraft when he was a middle school student in Carmel.

When he started attending Purdue, Richey joined the Launch Campus Ministry on Waldron Street. That was the first building he created in his Minecraft build of Purdue.

“Because that was the first building I spent a lot of time in, I built it with great detail in Minecraft. All of my friends really loved it. So, after I made that, I thought, why not make the front yard and then the backyard and then the buildings across the street? That’s when I just kept building and expanding to what I have created today.”

Minecraft players can download the Purdue map file here.