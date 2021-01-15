Rapper Post Malone donates 10,000 pairs of Crocs to front-line hospital workers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Rapper Post Malone is thanking front-line healthcare workers by donating 10,000 pairs of his sold-out signature Crocs.

The group Musicians on Call made the announcement this week. Malone’s Duet Max Clog II shoes will go to workers at 70 U.S. hospitals. The new kicks have already sold out online.

In an Instagram post, Musicians on Call said the Crocs are meant “to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort!”

The post went on to note that the donation is a way to thank healthcare professionals for “their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!”

The post showed some front-line workers with their new Crocs.