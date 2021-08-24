Ready for pumpkin spice? Fall favorites return to Starbucks along with a brand-new drink

Ready or not, pumpkin spice is back.

Starbucks is now offering two seasonal favorites: the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Joining them are fall-favorite bakery items and a new fall beverage, the Apple Crisp Macchiato.

The coffee chain said the fall menu is available at stores in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, Aug. 24. It’ll be available for a limited time.

Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Image via Starbucks

The iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is back for its 18th year. The handcrafted drink combines “Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove.” It’s available hot or iced and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew returns to the menu for a third year. It’s “crafted with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with a pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice topping.”

Fall Bakery Items

Image via Starbucks

If you need something to munch on, try the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone, available for a limited time. They’ll join the Pumpkin Loaf, which is available year-round.

Apple Crisp Macchiato

Image via Starbucks

Want to try something new? Starbucks is debuting the Apple Crisp Macchiato. The chain said the drink “offers customers comfort to the core with layered flavors of apple and brown sugar melding like the filling of a gooey apple pie in harmony with espresso, steamed milk and a caramelized-spiced-apple drizzle for a nostalgic autumn pick-me-up.” It’s available hot or iced.

Bring It Home

Image via Starbucks

Starbucks is also offering some pumpkin spice-flavored goodies you can enjoy at home, including Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.