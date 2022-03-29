The slap heard around the world seems to be all anyone has been able to talk about since Sunday when Will Smith marched on stage during the Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face. Will Smith has since issued an apology to Rock stating, “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be.”

But in the 48 hours following the slap, social media exploded with everyone and their mother weighing in on who was in the right and who was in the wrong. Hashtags #TeamWill, #TeamWillSmith, #TeamChris and #TeamChrisRock were trending on Twitter along with phrases like “I support Will Smith” and “I support Chris Rock.”

But where did this support come from? What states showed more support toward one celebrity or the other? Did Indiana stand by Chris Rock or back up the actions of Will Smith?

Thanks to a map assembled by Bet Online that tracked and geotagged hashtags and phrases on over 200,000 tweets, we can see which states lent their support to which celebrity.

While Chris Rock garnered the most support with 41 states taking his side, the states supporting Will Smith mostly came from the same region showing that a regional aspect did come into play.

Check out the map below and see which states are #TeamChris and which are #TeamWill:

Bet Online usually assembles maps based on sports trends using tracking and geotagging, but will also cover big entertainment events.