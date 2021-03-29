Sheriff’s vehicle stolen by bank robber John Dillinger returning to Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A police car that notorious 1930s gangster John Dillinger stole after his daring escape from a northwest Indiana jail will get a police motorcade and a parade next month when it returns to the scene of his jailbreak.

After Dillinger escaped from jail in Crown Point, Indiana, in March 1934 by fooling jailers with a gun carved out of wood, he stole Lake County Sheriff Lillian Holley’s 1933 Ford V8 police car and drove it to Chicago.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the car, which has been restored, will return to Crown Point on April 3 during festivities that will include a parade and a procession.