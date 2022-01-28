Stars of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ to perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — Gimme an I! Gimme a N! Gimme a D! Gimme a Y! Central Indiana is cheering after Live Nation announced the stars of season 2 of Netflix’s Cheer are coming to Indy on Wednesday, June 29.

The live tour will feature athletes from both Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College including Navarro’s Gabi Butler, Maddy Brum, and Morgan Simianer. Angel Rice and Dee Joseph will be there to represent TVCC.

The cheerleading teams will perform their full out championship routines seen on the Emmy award-winning series Cheer.

The latest season introduced Trinity Valley, the rival to 14-time National Championship winner Navarro College. While TVCC won the 2021 National Championship, the performance on June 29 is strictly friendly competition — while featuring all the stunts, choreography, and attitude fans have come to love.

In addition to the cheerleaders, Navarro head coach Monica Aldama will also appear.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4 on Ticketmaster.