Taco Bell giving free tacos to everyone in America Thursday: Here’s how to redeem yours

Taco Bell’s annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion returned for its 10th non-consecutive year in 2021, promising free tacos in the event that any player for the Braves or Astros steals a base during the World Series. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Today is the day to “steal” your free taco from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell is making good on its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion, with plans to reward America with free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos after Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves successfully stole a base during Game 1 of the World Series.

Fans can redeem their free tacos Thursday at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. Customers can also order online or via the Taco Bell app. The offer is limited to one taco per customer.

Taco Bell’s annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion returned for its 10th nonconsecutive year in 2021, promising free tacos in the event that any player for the Braves or Astros steals a base during the World Series. But it was always more than likely that this year’s promotion would be a success, seeing as MLB players have stolen bases during Taco Bell’s nine previous World Series promotions.

Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves became Taco Bell’s 2021 “Taco Hero” after stealing second base in Game One of the World Series on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

For its 2021 promotion, Taco Bell also made arrangements with the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, to display this year’s stolen base for a full year.

The base has already been sent to Cooperstown and will be placed on display inside the Brave’s section of the Hall of Fame’s “Your Team Today” exhibit in the coming days, a representative for Taco Bell confirmed.

More information on the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion, as well as official terms and conditions, can be found at Taco Bell’s website.