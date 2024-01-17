(WXIN) — Taco Bell might be the king of “Fourth Meal,” but now the fast food icon is adding a twist to your mornings.

Taco Bell and Uber Eats are teaming up to bring an all-new breakfast treat to a bowl near you. Cinnamon Twists Cereal takes Taco Bell’s signature sweet treat and shrinks down the cinnamon, sugary goodness into a breakfast cereal that has fans going wild.

Courtesy: Taco Bell

You better act fast if you want to get your hands on a bowl as Cinnamon Twists, however, as the limited time cereal is going fast and exclusive to Uber Eats and Taco Bell Reward members.

Uber One members nationwide can order a box of the cereal, with no purchase necessary, from now until Jan. 18. Taco Bell Reward members can also get a chance at a free box of Cinnamon Twists Cereal as part of the next Tuesday Drops (Jan. 23) but will be limited to only the first 500 members.

For those who miss out on the cereal but still want to get in on the Twists actions, from Jan. 16 until Jan. 22 Uber Eats users can redeem a $5 off Taco Bell coupon that includes a free Cinnamon Twists with any Uber Eats Taco Bell breakfast order of $15+ at participating U.S. locations.