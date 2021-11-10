Thanksgiving in a pint: Ice cream company releases full course meal series (including turkey!)

The Thanksgiving meal is easily the most anticipated dining event of the year for many Americans.

The feast can encompass a multitude of flavors and textures like the moistness of a briny turkey or the rich silkiness in a slice of pumpkin pie.

But if you’re someone who really, really likes the smooth creaminess of ice cream, Oregon-based Salt & Straw invites you to have your entire Thanksgiving meal in a bowl.

It’s offering what it’s calling a Friendsgiving feast with five different flavored pints:

Parker House Rolls w/ Salted Buttercream

Candied Walnut Cheesecake

Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce

Sweet Potato Pie w/ Double Baked Almond Streusel

Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie (v)⁠

Salt & Straw describes the process behind the most unusual option, the caramelized turkey and cranberry sauce flavor:

“We roast turkey bacon from our friends at Diestel Farms to crispy perfection before tucking it into a savory, buttery brittle with thyme and freshly ground cubeb pepper. The bacon imparts a deliciously smoky, salty flavor that joins our housemade cranberry sauce—sweet and jammy, with a pleasant tartness to cut through the sides of savory.”

When we first heard about the ice cream, we had to try the pints for ourselves! Angela, Daniel, and Jim definitely had some favorites and some not so much.

The pints of ice cream can be bought in Salt & Straw’s online store and shipped through Thanksgiving for $65 plus shipping.