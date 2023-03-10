INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum will showcase, ‘Minecraft: The Exhibition’ on Saturday, March 11 where visitors and gamers alike can expect to be, “transported into a three-dimensional world,” according to a press release from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

In the exhibit, visitors will explore an immersive experience featuring 15 life-sized Minecraft characters, scenic backdrops, a day-night lighting cycle, audio effects, and a gallery score.

“In this one-of-a-kind exhibit, the spectrum of what you can create is limitless,” said Erica Lacey, senior exhibits project manager at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “We hope visitors are inspired to look deep within and embark on a quest to build a better world, both digitally and in real life.”

The curation was created by the Museum of Pop Culture in partnership with Mojang Studios, and it exists to celebrate the Minecraft pop culture phenomenon. It will look at the game’s impact across the globe, considering that Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time.

‘Minecraft: The Exhibition,’ will run from Saturday, March 11 – Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

“We wanted to bring Minecraft to life in the museum to explore it more deeply, celebrate its community, and share this important phenomenon with the world,” said Director of Curatorial, Collections, and Exhibits of the Museum of Pop Culture, Jacob McMurray.

The Childrens Musem is located at 3000 N Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN, 46208. Tickets to the museum can be purchased at the door or by visiting their website here.