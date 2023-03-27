INDIANAPOLIS — The wait will soon be over for Indianapolis foodies awaiting the opening of the area’s latest Southern cooking hotspot.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar will open on Tuesday, April 4 at 320 S. Alabama Street in the CityWay development. The 5,500-square foot restaurant, which will also feature a 1,200-square foot outdoor patio, is the company’s first Indiana location.

According to the company, the menu will feature a “modern twist of Southern favorites” including bone-in fried chicken seasoned with Tupelo Honey’s “bee dust” signature blend of spices, shrimp and grits, fried chicken and waffles, and a New Orleans-inspired roast beef debris.

New Indy location at 320 S. Alabama Street, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Sweet & Spicy Bone-in Fried Chicken, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Original Honey-Dusted Bone-in Fried Chicken, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Tupelo Shrimp & Grits, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Asheville Hot Fried Chicken with Mac-N-Cheese Waffles, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Tupeloma, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Roast Beef Debris, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Cast Iron Pork, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar Biscuits for a Cause, Courtesy: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Tupelo Honey will be open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are excited to introduce our delicious Southern dishes and traditions to people who live, work and play in downtown Indianapolis,” said Caroline Skinner, Tupelo Honey’s chief operating officer. “

A $5 happy hour will be available Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include options like chicken and waffle minis, fried green tomatoes, and pimento cheese dip.

For the 21 and over crowd, there will be 20 beers on tap, with a focus on Indiana-based brewers like Metazoa, Sun King and Ash & Elm. Cocktails will be made with spirits from central Indiana-based 1205 Distillery and Hotel Tango Distillery.

Reservations are currently open on the Tupelo Honey website. Orders can also be made online for pickup.

You can look at the full menus here.