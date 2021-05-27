Indianapolis Airport Authority: Viral ‘boohoo’ video incident did not happen here

What's Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Indianapolis airport

Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS–A viral video that shows a woman screaming for the ‘airport manager’ did not take place in Indianapolis, airport officials say.

The original TikTok video, which now has more than 3 million views, identified the location as the Indianapolis International Airport, but locals started to question whether that was accurate.

The background of the video shows an American Airlines departure at gate E38A, which does not exist in Indy.

After hearing from a number of media outlets, the Indianapolis Airport Authority sent out a Tweet clarifying that the incident did not happen here.

The correct location was not specified, but there is a DFW logo on a luggage cart captured in the video. DFW is the abbreviation for the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

The video shows a woman screaming and yelling after she apparently entered a restricted area and was tackled by airport police.

She was upset about the treatment of a ‘woman in a dress.’

See the video here (WARNING: Video contains large amounts of profanity.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News