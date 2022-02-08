Want to be a pizza professional? Yelp looking for a ‘Chief Pizza Officer’

A New York style margherita pizza slice held by a hand along a New York City street

Make every day a pizza party with Yelp’s new Chief Pizza Officer role.

The company is looking for a pie aficionado to seek the latest in pizza trends and restaurants within the Yelp network.

The job would pay $25,000 for six months of work.

If you think you can be a pizza professional, you’re asked to submit a 30-60 second video to Yelp’s website about your passion for pizza and why you’re qualified to be the CPO.

According to Yelp, applicants will be judged based on “their love for local businesses, pizza pride, geography and social media presence.”

The search runs from February 9 (National Pizza Day) to February 28. The winner will be selected on March 15.