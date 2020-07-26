Woman celebrates 112th birthday, becomes oldest living person in Indiana, family says

INDIANAPOLIS — Friends and family celebrated Sunday as Indianapolis’ Anna Byrdsong Garrett turned 112 years old.

According to family, Garrett is the oldest living person in Indiana.

Garrett was born on July 26, 1908, and was the fifth of 16 children.

Family says she continues to reside in the home she has lived in for 55 years and spends her day sitting in her favorite comfy chair.

Garrett has two daughters and has worked as a domestic worker, at a local hardware store and at Butler University, family says.

“Mrs. Garrett will tell you she did everything and went everywhere she wanted to go,” wrote her niece, Suzanne F. Stantley. “She traveled extensively and went on many cruises. She never owned a credit card, instead, paying cash for everything or using the 90 days same as cash option available some years ago. She and her husband owned two homes and she has lived in her current home for more than 55 years. She never smoked or drank. She had two bouts with colon and skin cancer many years ago.

“We salute this Grand Dame Supercentenarian, Mrs. Anna Garrett as she turns 112 years old. She has lived more life than anyone of us would expect to live ourselves.”