World reacts to death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

People from around the world are stunned by the tragic news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday morning when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were headed to a travel basketball game with another player, her parents, another coach, and a mother and daughter when the helicopter went down. A total of nine people were killed in the crash.

Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, spent his entire 20-year-career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008 and was the youngest player to tally 30,000 career points and 6,000 assists. His 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 was the second-most in a single game in NBA history, and on Saturday night, LeBron James passes Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

After the shocking news of Bryant’s death broke, countless people from around the globe expressed their sorrows and condolences.

Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan helped coach Bryant as an assistant coach on the gold medal-winning U.S. national team in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. “Just I mean greatness. As I mentioned role model. He’s the guy as he was growing up – I think it was that commercial ‘I Wanna Be Like Mike,’ and he wanted to be like Mike, and now he has young kids saying, ‘I wanna be like Kobe,'” McMillan said. “The world respected him. The attention that he got in Beijing. It was unreal to see how those fans there treated him and respected him.”

Pacers Sports & Entertainment joins the sports and basketball worlds in mourning the tragic loss of one of the NBA’s all-time greats, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter, Gianna. Full statement: https://t.co/QJD9BfpmVA pic.twitter.com/HYEsoHJNZi — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 26, 2020

"My family and I send our condolences to Kobe's family, our hearts are broken." -Larry Bird pic.twitter.com/hzYIaU0ywE — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 26, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

This is piercing my soul, prayers to the Bryant family... Hard to even comprehend.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe 🙏🏾 I just got chills man I can’t believe this — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 26, 2020

The ultimate competitor.. a savage on the court. One of the 🐐’s, who was transitioning to life after basketball in beautiful fashion. I enjoyed watching him become super dad & I was looking forward to everything else he’d accomplish and contribute to our world I’m bummed. RIP pic.twitter.com/x03isRS2le — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2020

I’m at a loss for words. My childhood hero & the reason I played basketball. RIP Kobe 😢 — Mo Alie-Cox (@MoAlie81) January 26, 2020

Oh my.... a legend . Gone smhhhh — Zachary Pascal (@ZachPascal6) January 26, 2020

This brings tears to my eyes man... no way man. 👑8-24👑 — Ben Banogu (@benbanogu) January 26, 2020

Can’t believe this Kobe news! Life is so fragile! — Cody Zeller (@CodyZeller) January 26, 2020

Oh my God https://t.co/MxbVqmjiT1 — David West (@D_West30) January 26, 2020

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Lord, please bless his family and friends. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/i0P60RlfmM — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad right now! Not Kobe and Gigi! This is so tragic! Tomorrow isn't promised by any means! One of the many reasons why I kiss and hug my wife and kids everyday I'm home and before walking out the door. #RIPKobeBryant — Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) January 26, 2020

Can’t believe this never got to meet you💔 I wear this 24 on my back because of you! I’m Sick! — Alize Johnson (@AlizeJohnson) January 26, 2020

The whole world felt this one 😔 #RIPMamba🐐 — Devonté Green (@ChefBoyArGreen) January 26, 2020

I was thrown in the fire since day one of my rookie year. Toughest task of my career. Learned a lot. Thanks for what you instilled in me the drive, toughness the will to compete every possession. These times will never be forgotten Thanks #MambaForever #RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/JfJcybElkI — INDIANA GEORGE HILL (@George_Hill3) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020