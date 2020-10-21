Wheeler Mission looking for warm clothes and other items as Winter looms

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter on its way in Central Indiana, local shelters are already seeing a big demand for warm clothes and other items.

Sweat pants, hoodies, full-sized toiletries and especially pajamas are all on the list. That demand will grow by November 1, when the city of Indianapolis starts its efforts to house everyone experiencing homelessness. If you have the means to give, Wheeler Mission is hoping you will.

“If they’re back to work, they can do drives at their place of employment. Put out a box and just say — Wheeler Mission needs these items, or they can just donate themselves,” said Steve Kerr, Executive Vice President of Advancement of Wheeler Mission

The organization says it is currently turning away around 700 requests a month because they don’t have the capacity. That is why Wheeler Mission is in a building project to nearly triple its space.

“We’ve had to limit often, limit the numbers in our doors and especially maybe on our gym floor because of social distancing, and the downside to that is, we don’t want to turn anyone away,” Kerr said. “So we’re gonna try to figure out an alternative facilities that we can utilize during the winter months so our building will not be quite as jammed, where we can actually practice some semblance of social distancing.”

Wheeler has drop-off locations where you can put donated items. For a list of where they are, you can visit Wheeler Mission’s website.