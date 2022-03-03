INDIANAPOLIS — People heading to downtown Indianapolis will have to wait a bit longer to use several local streets.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced new timelines for local street closures connected to the north split project Thursday. The streets involved include Ohio Street, 10th Street, Market Street and Commerce Avenue.

INDOT determined it would be more efficient to leave some streets closed so work could continue, reducing the frequency and duration of future closures. While the streets are closed, crews will work on overhead bridge demolition, structure excavation, and pile driving.

Market Street is closed under I-65 between Davidson Street and Pine Street. INDOT said it will now reopen on March 18, weather permitting. Eastbound and westbound vehicular and pedestrian traffic will continue to be detoured to Washington Street throughout the duration of this closure.

10th Street is currently closed under I-65 and I-70 between College Avenue and Highland Avenue. INDOT said it will now reopen on March 25, weather permitting. Eastbound and westbound traffic will continue to be detoured to 16th Street throughout the duration of this closure.

Ohio Street is currently closed under I-65 between College Avenue and New York Street. INDOT said it will now reopen on March 28, weather permitting. Eastbound traffic will continue to be detoured to New York Street throughout the duration of this closure.

Commerce Avenue nightly lane closures will continue from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, March 4.

INDOT said people can still access downtown Indianapolis via:

I-70 westbound collector distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Ohio Street, Michigan Street and New York Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

