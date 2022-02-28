INDIANAPOLIS — After back-to-back shifts dealing with last week’s snow event, Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are back out dealing with potholes.

On Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that Indy DPW workers will take on 10-hour shifts this week to try to get as much street maintenance done as possible.

“Mother Nature has finally given us an uninterrupted stretch of several warm days to truly accelerate our spring street operations,” said Mayor Hogsett. “That’s why we’re taking full advantage of both the warm weather and the new hot-mix asphalt to repair roadways in every corner of the city.”

Throughout the winter, pothole-filling operations have used cold-mix asphalt. Now, hot-mix asphalt is available, letting crews start strip-patching operations across the city. This process fully removes the top layer of asphalt from the road and replaces it with an entire lane’s worth of new surface.

Several strip-patching locations are being targeted by Indy DPW’s Street Maintenance Team, while many other locations will be addressed by $4 million in contracts with local construction vendors.

So far, Indy DPW has filled approximately 24,600 potholes in 2022. The crews will continue pothole-filling operations city-wide while targeting strip-patching in several locations including:

Meridian Street, from 54th to 96th streets

Prospect Street, from Keystone to Southeastern avenues

College Avenue, from Massachusetts Avenue to 10th Street

80th Street, from Keystone Avenue to Westfield Boulevard

Raymond Street, from Hunter Road to St. Clifford Drive

Mann Road, from Southport to Ralston roads

St. Clair Street, form Delaware to Davidson streets

Any Indianapolis resident can report potholes locations via the RequestIndy online portal or app, the Indy Pothole Viewer, or by calling the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.