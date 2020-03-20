Where IPS families can get nutritional support during COVID-19 shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Public Schools is working with Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. to make sure families get healthy meals during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Workers at Gleaners have been putting together meal packages, which will be distributed through IPS buses at 25 locations throughout the city. The packages are 17-pounds of food, which include a variety of non-perishable meal-making items to supplement their daily nutrition.

“Gleaners is committed to feeding the hungry. During emergency situations as we are experiencing now, we understand our role as a critical safety net for the most vulnerable. No child should go hungry. We’re happy to partner with IPS on this effort and have been gratified to see our two organizations come together quickly to develop a plan to meet this urgent and growing need.” John Elliott, president/CEO, Gleaners Food Bank

The IPS Food Service team continues to distribute pre-packaged meals through the district's Spring Break from 14 IPS schools and two apartment complexes. The district is working on extending meal distribution plans due to the recent state=mandated school closure through May 1.

“These are unprecedented times and measures for IPS, and for other school districts throughout the state and nation. More than 60 percent of our students qualify for free and reduced meals. Our partnership with Gleaners is crucial as we all work to keep students and their families safe and pantries stocked with nutritious food options.” IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson

The Gleaners/IPS distribution will take place from 4-6 p.m. Monday and Friday at the following locations:

Friday Locations

Anna Brochhausen School 88

Arlington Middle School

Francis Bellamy School 102

Clarence Farrington School 61

Daniel Webster School 46

Ellenberger Park

George W. Julian School 57

John Marshall Middle School

Jonathan Jennings School 109

Henry W. Longfellow School 28

Stephen Foster School 67

Tindley Summit Academy (Formerly T.C. Steele School 98)

Monday Locations

Center for Inquiry School 2

Center for Inquiry School 84

Cold Spring School

Crispus Attucks High School

Butler University Lab School 55

Ernie Pyle School 90

Francis W. Parker School 56

James A. Garfield School 31

Rousseau McClellan School 91

Shortridge High School

Susan Roll Leach School 68

Edison School of the Arts 47