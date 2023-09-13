Adventure Tails pairs community members with shelter dogs for field trips that last between one and five hours. Outings may include a hike, a trip to get an ice cream pup cup, belly rubs, grass rolling and splashing in a baby pool, or even a tasty snack in a pet-friendly restaurant.
