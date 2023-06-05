When you purchase from the partnering restaurants and stores, you are helping to stop food insecurity in Indy with each partner and the Mozel Sanders Foundation. Mozel Sanders Foundation partners include:

Georgetown Market-

Goose the Market-

Daniel’s Family Vineyard & Winery-

Moody’s Butcher Shop-

Sullivan Hardware & Garden-

Chef Borel’s Kitchen-

100% of the profit goes to help feed the hungry. For more information click here.

