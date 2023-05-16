Art of Speed, is a visual journey of the spirit of speed and auto racing during the month of May in Indianapolis. The exhibit features over 50 works in the style of photography, paintings, drawings, multimedia and sculptures. The free exhibit is open: now thru- Sunday, June 11, 2023.
