Happening Friday, the third annual Hoosier Hardwood Festival kicks-off. It’s one of the most unique festivals happening in Indy- with a little bit of everything for everyone. This year’s festival will feature, lumberjack shows and interactive lumberjack camps, chainsaw carving artists, Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel, live music, food and drink, shopping, and more!

The festival runs through Sunday. For more information, click here.

