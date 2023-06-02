The June Marketplace is a one-stop shop for finding your favorite food, wine, body care, plants, Indiana artists, and more! Items at the market are grown, raised, processed or produced in Indiana! Stop by the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center to shop and experience vendors from all over the state in one convenient location. It will be held, Saturday June 3, 2023, at the Ag/Hort Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. General admission is $4, and $10 for general parking. For more information click here.

