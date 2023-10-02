Indiana Design Center is your one-stop shop to redecorate, remodel, build or buy your home.

More than 15 showrooms provide access to residential and commercial design products from national brands and Indiana companies. Open Gate started as an interior design firm based in Anderson, Indiana with its network of residential clients in 2015. It has grown its offerings and brand through its Open Gate Collective initiative which launched in 2022. For more information, click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction