Happening at the Children’s Museum, the “Sacred Places” exhibit will open on Thursday.

It’s a place where you will explore sites that are sacred to communities around the world.

The exhibit showcases some of the world’s most sacred places like, Patan Durbar Square, Nepal (Hinduism) Wat Arun Temple, Thailand (Buddhism) Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island (traditional spiritual practices), Christian Church Mosaic Art, Madaba, Jordan (Christianity), and The Great Mosque, also known as the mud mosque, Djenné, Mali (Islam). For more information, click here.

