WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The holiday season may be a bit quieter this year as many make changes to mitigate the risks of COVID-19, but Americans can still expect a time-honored White House tradition to be carried out.

The annual pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey will take place at the White House Rose Garden Tuesday. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will pardon the turkeys at around 2 p.m. EST.