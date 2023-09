The “Tour De Coops” in Windsor Park will begin this weekend at Agrarian in SOBRO or Stomping Ground in Windsor Park. This year’s tour will feature coops near Agrarian in Broad Ripple and in historic Woodruff Place. Maps will include suggested driving routes and a bike route along the Monon between the two featured neighborhoods. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 the day of the event. For more information, click here.

