A new family-friendly Cajun cuisine-focused sports bar just opened up in an area once considered a troubled spot in downtown Indy. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, is backed by former Purdue quarterback and Super Bowl winner, Drew Brees. There’s also Park & Rec on the second floor and a pub/events space on the third floor. The menu includes alligator bites, blackened chicken, seared ahi tuna, crawfish etouffee and a bread pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For more information, click here.

