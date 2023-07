“Watch us Weave” is a place where adults with special needs are weaving on restored looms to create handcrafted textiles. They make scarves, dish towels, rugs, table runners, throws, and baby blankets. They also offer weaving camps at the shop during the summer. Shop hours are: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, click here.

