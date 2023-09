A new exhibit at Newfields Indianapolis Museum showcases a local visual artist. Walter Lobyn Hamilton is a self-taught visual artist, who creates representational collages with vinyl records and album covers. His exhibit features six monumental collages made entirely from vinyl records and album covers, some of which were collected from Newfields’ guests. The exhibit runs through May 19, 2024. For more information, click here.

