Where people in Indianapolis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Indianapolis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Indianapolis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2014-2018: 269

– Migration from Boston to Indianapolis: 294 (#77 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 25 to Indianapolis

#49. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 280

– Migration from Nashville to Indianapolis: 354 (#38 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 74 to Indianapolis

#48. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2014-2018: 292

– Migration from Lakeland to Indianapolis: 109 (#42 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Net migration: 183 to Lakeland

#47. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2014-2018: 298

– Migration from Tulsa to Indianapolis: 135 (#34 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 163 to Tulsa

#46. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2014-2018: 300

– Migration from Cleveland to Indianapolis: 77 (#104 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 223 to Cleveland

#45. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2014-2018: 308

– Migration from Baltimore to Indianapolis: 271 (#63 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 37 to Baltimore

#44. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2014-2018: 311

– Migration from Clarksville to Indianapolis: 13 (#152 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 298 to Clarksville

#43. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 320

– Migration from Kansas City to Indianapolis: 386 (#38 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 66 to Indianapolis

#42. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 327

– Migration from Raleigh to Indianapolis: 120 (#61 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 207 to Raleigh

#41. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 328

– Migration from Columbia to Indianapolis: 124 (#49 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 204 to Columbia

#40. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 352

– Migration from Philadelphia to Indianapolis: 304 (#93 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 48 to Philadelphia

#39. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Francisco in 2014-2018: 359

– Migration from San Francisco to Indianapolis: 274 (#71 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Net migration: 85 to San Francisco

#38. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 359

– Migration from Minneapolis to Indianapolis: 498 (#42 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 139 to Indianapolis

#37. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Riverside in 2014-2018: 360

– Migration from Riverside to Indianapolis: 208 (#93 most common destination from Riverside)

– Net migration: 152 to Riverside

#36. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 371

– Migration from Grand Rapids to Indianapolis: 193 (#28 most common destination from Grand Rapids)

– Net migration: 178 to Grand Rapids

#35. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2014-2018: 428

– Migration from Gulfport to Indianapolis: 5 (#152 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 423 to Gulfport

#34. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 443

– Migration from Houston to Indianapolis: 790 (#41 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 347 to Indianapolis

#33. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 458

– Migration from San Antonio to Indianapolis: 120 (#105 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 338 to San Antonio

#32. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 459

– Migration from Austin to Indianapolis: 271 (#51 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 188 to Austin

#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 483

– Migration from Miami to Indianapolis: 577 (#53 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 94 to Indianapolis

#30. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 488

– Migration from Cape Coral to Indianapolis: 173 (#29 most common destination from Cape Coral)

– Net migration: 315 to Cape Coral

#29. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 494

– Migration from Detroit to Indianapolis: 605 (#33 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 111 to Indianapolis

#28. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 511

– Migration from Atlanta to Indianapolis: 976 (#46 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 465 to Indianapolis

#27. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 531

– Migration from Columbus to Indianapolis: 684 (#17 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 153 to Indianapolis

#26. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 564

– Migration from Knoxville to Indianapolis: 260 (#20 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 304 to Knoxville

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 581

– Migration from Denver to Indianapolis: 403 (#54 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 178 to Denver

#24. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 584

– Migration from St. Louis to Indianapolis: 595 (#27 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 11 to Indianapolis

#23. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 587

– Migration from New York to Indianapolis: 1,399 (#69 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 812 to Indianapolis

#22. Dayton, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Dayton in 2014-2018: 596

– Migration from Dayton to Indianapolis: 182 (#28 most common destination from Dayton)

– Net migration: 414 to Dayton

#21. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Michigan City in 2014-2018: 691

– Migration from Michigan City to Indianapolis: 1,091 (#1 most common destination from Michigan City)

– Net migration: 400 to Indianapolis

#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 705

– Migration from Los Angeles to Indianapolis: 660 (#75 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 45 to Los Angeles

#19. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 723

– Migration from Charlotte to Indianapolis: 376 (#47 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 347 to Charlotte

#18. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2014-2018: 726

– Migration from Orlando to Indianapolis: 575 (#31 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 151 to Orlando

#17. Elkhart-Goshen, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Elkhart in 2014-2018: 779

– Migration from Elkhart to Indianapolis: 1,160 (#2 most common destination from Elkhart)

– Net migration: 381 to Indianapolis

#16. Kokomo, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Kokomo in 2014-2018: 788

– Migration from Kokomo to Indianapolis: 868 (#1 most common destination from Kokomo)

– Net migration: 80 to Indianapolis

#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 795

– Migration from Washington to Indianapolis: 548 (#80 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 247 to Washington

#14. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,028

– Migration from Tampa to Indianapolis: 461 (#54 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 567 to Tampa

#13. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to South Bend in 2014-2018: 1,032

– Migration from South Bend to Indianapolis: 659 (#4 most common destination from South Bend)

– Net migration: 373 to South Bend

#12. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 1,067

– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Indianapolis: 1,594 (#5 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Net migration: 527 to Indianapolis

#11. Columbus, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 1,136

– Migration from Columbus to Indianapolis: 1,224 (#1 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 88 to Indianapolis

#10. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Evansville in 2014-2018: 1,286

– Migration from Evansville to Indianapolis: 858 (#1 most common destination from Evansville)

– Net migration: 428 to Evansville

#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,304

– Migration from Phoenix to Indianapolis: 465 (#55 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 839 to Phoenix

#8. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 1,565

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis: 1,512 (#1 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 53 to Fort Wayne

#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,574

– Migration from Dallas to Indianapolis: 401 (#79 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 1,173 to Dallas

#6. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 1,595

– Migration from Cincinnati to Indianapolis: 1,235 (#7 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 360 to Cincinnati

#5. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Terre Haute in 2014-2018: 2,494

– Migration from Terre Haute to Indianapolis: 1,751 (#1 most common destination from Terre Haute)

– Net migration: 743 to Terre Haute

#4. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2014-2018: 3,284

– Migration from Lafayette to Indianapolis: 1,800 (#1 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Net migration: 1,484 to Lafayette

#3. Muncie, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Muncie in 2014-2018: 3,317

– Migration from Muncie to Indianapolis: 2,181 (#1 most common destination from Muncie)

– Net migration: 1,136 to Muncie

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 4,319

– Migration from Chicago to Indianapolis: 6,868 (#5 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 2,549 to Indianapolis

#1. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomington in 2014-2018: 4,890

– Migration from Bloomington to Indianapolis: 2,823 (#1 most common destination from Bloomington)

– Net migration: 2,067 to Bloomington