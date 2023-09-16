(Stacker) — During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn’t immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in 2022, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals in 2023 are on track to outpace the two previous years, with over 44,000 refugees arriving since January.

In August 2023, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Syria, Congo, and Afghanistan. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen more than 5 million refugees flee to neighboring nations since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages, with an additional 6.8 million people forced from their homes and seeking refuge elsewhere in the country. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Indiana in August 2023.

August refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in August

To Indiana:

#1. Burma: 21

#2. Congo: 18

#3. Afghanistan: 17

#4. Venezuela: 10

#5. El Salvador: 7

#5. Somalia: 7

#5. Syria: 7

#8. Iraq: 5

#9. Iran: 2

#10. Central African Republic: 1

To the U.S. as a whole:

#1. Syria: 1,429

#2. Congo: 1,085

#3. Afghanistan: 710

#4. Burma: 479

#5. Guatemala: 292

States that accepted the most refugees in August:

#1. California: 562

#2. Texas: 422

#3. New York: 384

#4. Illinois: 283

#5. North Carolina: 274

Read on to see the countries that Indiana has accepted the most refugees from since October 2022.

1. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2022

To Indiana: 580

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,717

Top states receiving refugees from Burma

#1. Wisconsin: 637

#2. Texas: 598

#3. Indiana: 580

#4. New York: 523

#5. Illinois: 484

2. Congo

Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2022

To Indiana: 461

To the U.S. as a whole: 15,675

Top states receiving refugees from Congo

#1. Texas: 1,551

#2. Kentucky: 1,542

#3. Ohio: 1,173

#4. Arizona: 1,021

#5. New York: 821

3. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2022

To Indiana: 83

To the U.S. as a whole: 8,238

Top states receiving refugees from Syria

#1. Michigan: 810

#2. New York: 645

#3. Texas: 594

#4. Pennsylvania: 557

#5. California: 541

4. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2022

To Indiana: 36

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,725

Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan

#1. California: 1,105

#2. Texas: 623

#3. Virginia: 614

#4. New York: 364

#5. Washington: 341

5. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2022

To Indiana: 30

To the U.S. as a whole: 867

Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea

#1. Ohio: 81

#2. Washington: 73

#3. Texas: 65

#4. Colorado: 48

#5. New York: 46

6. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2022

To Indiana: 22

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,034

Top states receiving refugees from Somalia

#1. Minnesota: 330

#2. Ohio: 88

#3. Arizona: 58

#4. Washington: 51

#5. New York: 44

7. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2022

To Indiana: 19

To the U.S. as a whole: 957

Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador

#1. California: 96

#2. Texas: 95

#3. North Carolina: 87

#4. New York: 82

#5. Maryland: 81

8. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2022

To Indiana: 15

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,129

Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela

#1. Florida: 236

#2. Texas: 131

#3. Pennsylvania: 62

#4. North Carolina: 53

#5. Colorado: 51

9. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2022

To Indiana: 14

To the U.S. as a whole: 442

Top states receiving refugees from Moldova

#1. Washington: 116

#2. California: 99

#3. Massachusetts: 54

#4. Minnesota: 32

#4. North Carolina: 32

9. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2022

To Indiana: 14

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,505

Top states receiving refugees from Sudan

#1. Ohio: 116

#2. Illinois: 99

#3. Georgia: 96

#4. New York: 85

#5. Nebraska: 79

11. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2022

To Indiana: 12

To the U.S. as a whole: 391

Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan

#1. Pennsylvania: 56

#2. New York: 43

#3. Virginia: 40

#4. California: 38

#5. Georgia: 35

12. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2022

To Indiana: 8

To the U.S. as a whole: 597

Top states receiving refugees from Central African Republic

#1. Texas: 92

#2. Colorado: 52

#3. Georgia: 40

#4. Arizona: 39

#5. Oregon: 37

13. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2022

To Indiana: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 675

Top states receiving refugees from Iran

#1. Texas: 150

#2. California: 145

#3. Washington: 75

#4. Georgia: 43

#5. Nevada: 27

13. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2022

To Indiana: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,303

Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine

#1. Washington: 412

#2. California: 241

#3. New York: 95

#4. Ohio: 72

#5. Pennsylvania: 61

15. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2022

To Indiana: 6

To the U.S. as a whole: 547

Top states receiving refugees from Honduras

#1. Florida: 72

#2. Texas: 71

#3. North Carolina: 42

#4. Maryland: 31

#4. Massachusetts: 31

16. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2022

To Indiana: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,061

Top states receiving refugees from Iraq

#1. Michigan: 146

#2. California: 142

#3. Texas: 126

#4. Washington: 65

#5. Illinois: 63

16. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2022

To Indiana: 5

To the U.S. as a whole: 272

Top states receiving refugees from Burundi

#1. Iowa: 38

#2. Texas: 32

#3. Pennsylvania: 23

#4. Missouri: 21

#5. Michigan: 15

18. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2022

To Indiana: 4

To the U.S. as a whole: 362

Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia

#1. Minnesota: 145

#2. Washington: 31

#3. New York: 19

#4. Georgia: 17

#5. Colorado: 16

18. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2022

To Indiana: 4

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,563

Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala

#1. California: 219

#2. Florida: 139

#3. Pennsylvania: 109

#4. North Carolina: 97

#5. New York: 87

20. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2022

To Indiana: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,085

Top states receiving refugees from Colombia

#1. New York: 126

#2. Florida: 119

#3. North Carolina: 108

#4. New Jersey: 85

#5. Pennsylvania: 75

21. Haiti

Refugees that arrived from Haiti since October 2022

To Indiana: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 32

Top states receiving refugees from Haiti

#1. New York: 5

#1. Ohio: 5

#3. Colorado: 4

#3. Pennsylvania: 4

#5. California: 3