INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29.

The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour.

Kroger (9799 E 116 th St in Fishers) on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St in Fishers) on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot Dogs are Sandwiches Night at Indy Fuel Game (1202 E 38 th St. in Indianapolis) on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. in Indianapolis) on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kroger (11700 Olio Road in Fishers) on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kroger (5350 E Thompson Road in Indianapolis) on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila will be on hand to “ketchup” and greet visitors.

Oscar Mayer is currently searching for its next class of Wienermobile drivers. Applications are being accepted until January 31.