Make yourself at home and enjoy incredible eats in ease from an upscale, yet casual menu with a twist on classic dishes. The Hill family opened Dawson’s On Main in June of 2006. They are known for friendly service, great steaks, fresh seafood, local craft beers, and the best Hoosier tenderloin around. Dawson’s On Main is a full-service restaurant on the beautifully renovated Main Street in the heart of Speedway Indiana.

