Kick-off your summer fun at the 51st OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair, on May 20th and 21st at the Indianapolis Art Center. Support the arts and shop from 150 local, regional, and national artists. Plus, there will be music curated by Indy Jazz Fest, hands-on activities for all ages, and plenty of local food and brew. This year we are going CASHLESS at the gates. You can get your tickets online now to save money and time. Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, 2023: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information click here.

