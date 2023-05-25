The Indianapolis Zoo will open a new entry on Memorial Day weekend that reshapes a zoo visit with a total immersion into nature from the very first steps inside the zoo. As visitors first walk through the Indianapolis Colts Welcome Plaza, they will now enter the zoo through the White River Gardens. The next step is to enter the Global Center for Species Survival, where guests are immediately immersed in the beauty and diversity of nature. The Indianapolis Zoo’s Global Center for Species Survival is a partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Species Survival Commission. The Global Center staff supports and connects thousands of conservation experts working to secure a future for animals, fungi and plants in more than 160 countries.. For more information, click here.

