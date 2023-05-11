Zoopolis 500 is an unique annual event and race-fan favorite. It is presented by American Dairy Association Indiana, Inc. You can expect to meet 500 Festival Princesses and snap photos with a 500 Festival pace car and the giant milk jug. Then you can head to the Bicentennial Pavilion for the pre-race festivities. The American Dairy Association Indiana, Inc. will also be handing out free TruMoo.

The guest Welcome Center entry experience and Global Center for Species Survival open Memorial Day Weekend, 2023. The International Chimpanzee Complex will open summer of 2024. The Complex will give visitors a unique view of the chimpanzees as the apes travel across the Zoo’s campus to multiple locations of their choice.

