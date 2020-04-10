While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 10

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

INDOT will now let food trucks apply for temporary permits to serve food at highway rest stops. They will be able to sell from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 28 designated rest stops in the state.

This move comes after so many truck drivers delivering essential items struggled to find food on the road because of restaurant closures due to the coronavirus.

New York now has more coronavirus cases than any country. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an order to bring in additional funeral directors. The executive order will make it easier for licensed funeral directors from other states to practice in New York.

At least 16,686 people have died of coronavirus in the United States with nearly half of the deaths from New York. Of the 466,299 total confirmed cases nationwide, about 162,000 are in New York, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

The Trump administration is pulling back federal support of testing sites by the end of the week, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The so-called Community-Based Testing Sites program was intended to jumpstart initial testing capabilities to critical areas across the U.S., but given FDA approval for individuals to self-administer nasal swab tests at sites, the demand for personal protective equipment and trained health care providers will be reduced, a FEMA spokesperson said in a statement.

The move has received mixed reactions. While some localities may need federal support, others have already moved toward managing their own sites.

As Christians celebrate the holiest week of the year, Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box issued guidance for places of worship in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 during Thursday’s press conference.

Holcomb said he loves seeing worshippers at home using a live streaming service, but he wants everyone to follow social distancing guidelines if otherwise. He emphasized if worshippers drive to a church parking lot, they must stay inside their vehicle.

He explained that worship services are not a tailgate and there should be no physical interaction. Those inside a vehicle should only be people from a single household. He added that it is preferred that no communion is handed out, but if it is, then it has to be packaged.