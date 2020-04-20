While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 20

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There were several developments in the coronavirus pandemic that you may have missed overnight.

Here’s a look:

The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on a coronavirus aid package of up to $450 billion. It would boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

President Donald Trump said Sunday the administration is “very close to a deal.” The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set. The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he is hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the small business payroll program back up by midweek.

The Trump administration wants nursing homes to be more transparent. Nursing homes will now be mandated to follow new guidelines when it comes to reporting cases of the coronavirus in facilities.

This comes as more than 7,000 long-term care residents have died in the U.S. from breakouts in facilities. In Indiana, at least 40 long-term care residents have died.

One of the big changes is nursing homes will now have to report information to the CDC. Up until now, they only had to let their local and state health departments know this information.

This is an effort to help the CDC track any trends impacting some of our most vulnerable population.

Nursing home facilities are now required to let the CDC, residents and their families know about new cases within 12 hours.

They must also inform if anyone in the nursing home–staff or resident–has respiratory symptoms within 72 hours.

Facilities have to give weekly updates about conditions inside of the nursing home as well.

Those who don’t follow these new mandates can face consequences by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Today, Governor Holcomb is expected to extend Indiana’s stay-at-home order to May 1.

During a COVID-19 press conference last Friday, the governor said the extension will be part of the next executive order. Holcomb said Indiana will continue to work in two-week increments and is making progress because of the current containment policies.

The governor says reopening will be a gradual process. Last week he said he thought that process would likely start in early May.

One model from the Institute for Health and Metric Evaluations shows Indiana hit the peak number of deaths on April 10 and hospitalizations on April 15. However, the state’s health commissioner believes the surge is coming at the end of this month. The prediction is based on a model from the Fairbanks School for Public Health that looks at the state county by county.

On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported more COVID-19 testing in a 24 hour period than any one day so far. While the number of positive cases was high, it fell short of a new record.

Based on current data trends and the impact of the governor’s stay at home order, an IHME model released over the weekend predicts the governor could loosen distancing guidelines on May 25.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center to provide assistance to more and more families each week, and thankfully, they have received some support of their own to make that happen.

The center typically feeds roughly 80 people a week. That number has climbed to nearly 200, and leaders expect it will continue to get larger.

Jennifer Neer, the annual campaign manager for the center, said they’ve been able to help thanks to their food bank partners at Gleaner’s, Midwest Food Bank, and the National Guard, along with many others. Prior to the pandemic, the center also received $5,000 to be used to support three hunger relief programs from the Kroger Foundation.

The Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center food services is open on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. until supplies run out.